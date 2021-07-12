Kojima Doesn’t Agree With the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Naming; Game Weighs in at 68GB on PS5
Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has taken to Twitter to express his thoughts on naming the upcoming Director’s Cut version of the game.
Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is an enhanced version of the coming to PlayStation 5 later this year. In addition to offering next-gen PS5 enhancements, the version of the title will also pack additional weapons, equipment, and vehicles, a variety of new modes, missions, and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and enhancements to the user interface.
On Twitter, Kojima has now said that he doesn’t agree with the naming of the version as nothing has been cut from the game – on the contrary, the Director’s Cut packs additional content that wasn’t included with the original game.
“A director's cut in a movie is an additional edit to a shortened version that was either released reluctantly because the director did not have the right to edit it, or because the running time had to be shortened”, Kojima wrote on Twitter.
He added, “In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included. [Director’s] Plus? So, in my opinion, I don't like to call "director's cut".
An interesting take from Kojima on the naming of the upcoming PS5 version of the game.
In other Death Stranding-related news; as revealed by PlayStation Game Size, the Director’s Cut will weigh in at 68.627 GB on PlayStation 5. For reference, the PS4 version of the original version clocked in at 55GB – quite an increase in size.
Death Stranding: Director’s Cut launches on PS5 on September 24th.
PlayStation 5 features
- Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.
- Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.
- Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).
- Get into the action quickly with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.
- Choose from two picture modes – Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and up to 60FPS or Fidelity Mode in native 4K – both with ultra-wide and HDR support.