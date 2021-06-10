Death Stranding Director’s Cut Coming to PS5, Kojima Drops Hints About Next Project

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding was one of those late PS4 games that felt like it was crying out for a bit more hardware power. It got that on PC, and now it’s getting it on consoles, as Death Stranding Director’s Cut was announced for PS5 at Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live. Not many solid details have been revealed about the PS5 version of Death Stranding, but the game’s reveal trailer has a distinctly Metal Gear Solid vibe, so could Kojima be working in a bit more stealthy action? We’ll have to wait and see. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Interestingly, Geoff Keighley also tried to get some information about what might be next from Kojima Productions, and ol’ Hideo was his usual evasive self, but he did drop a few potential hints…

I can't really say specifically. It won't be like the past, it won't be one step at a time. [The pandemic] is a drastic change, just like after 9/11: we have to adapt and think about new ways of creating as entertainment can't fall behind. I have to think about what's going to happen in the future. If it was something like an alien coming into my game, it wouldn't matter much about the current state of the world. We could just make up any concept or ideas. But I always want to put some societal elements into the game as a base into the game to introduce the players to what's happening and maybe they'll think about it. Of course, all the while be entertaining. With this speed of change I need to really consider which predication I make and which ways I introduce ideas to the player.

The “it won’t be one step at a time” comment would seem to strongly hint a Death Stranding 2 isn’t in the works at the moment, but don’t expect Kojima to fall back into pure escapism either. Seems like he still wants to focus on socially-relevant themes.

Death Stranding is available now on PC and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on PS5. Death Stranding Director’s Cut is currently without a release date, but more info is “coming soon.”