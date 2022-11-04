Menu
Hideo Kojima’s Overdose Leaked Footage Surfaces Online

Francesco De Meo
Nov 4, 2022, 07:54 AM EDT
Overdose

Early footage from Hideo Kojima's upcoming game Overdose leaked online today, providing the first look at the upcoming horror game.

The new footage, as spotted by Exputer, shows the character played by Margaret Qualley as she walks around some dark halls with enemies roaming about. The footage doesn't show much, but the fact that it is making the rounds suggests that a first, proper look at the game may be coming soon, likely during this year's The Game Awards next month.

Very little is currently known about Overdose, which is supposedly the brand new cloud-powered game that Hideo Kojima and his team are working on together with Xbox. According to the legendary game director, this game will be a new type of game that no one has ever experienced before.

Hi everyone, this is Hideo Kojima. Yes, there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has every experienced or seen before. I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it.

With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology and the [ongoing changes] in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept. It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future!

Overdose has yet to be officially unveiled. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

