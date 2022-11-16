Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Farming Simulator 22 Now Have Intel XeSS Support

Intel’s XeSS is yet another supersampling program, similar to NVIDIA’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR. However, it differs from those two supersampling programs in its compatible hardware, as it works on graphics cards outside of Intel-produced ones. It should be stated that Intel XeSS still absolutely works on Arc GPU hardware.

Anyways, with these supersampling programs, they can be applied to specific games. Intel XeSS is currently supported in several games, including Hitman 3, Riftbreaker, Redout II, Naraka Bladepoint, Gotham Knights, and more. On that note, two new titles will join the Intel XeSS family, which you can see below.

This is an easy lift. DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT just received #XeSS, so get it delivered today. https://t.co/NgllNtGI0R #IntelArc pic.twitter.com/7H9om2wOD0 — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) November 15, 2022

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is the enhanced version of the 2019 PlayStation 4 and PC game made by Kojima Productions, with new gameplay additions different from the original release. Now, the title will have access to Intel XeSS, allowing players to use the software’s features within Death Stranding.

The crops are looking good this year now that Farming Simulator 22 (@farmingsim) has #XeSS support. Download the pinnacle of agricultural splendor today. https://t.co/DynEvBFR4r pic.twitter.com/heEuV7jYzO — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) November 15, 2022

Farming Simulator 22 puts players in control of managing their own farm, and performing various tasks on the property, like tending to cows, operating tractors, and more. Intel XeSS was added to the game today and can be applied with supported graphics cards and hardware to give players access to XeSS’s features while playing Farming Simulator 22.

Intel XeSS and its features can only be applied to the PC versions of the above titles, so console users will have to miss out on these additional features. We’ll continue to update as more information on Intel XeSS, and its supported games are released.

Death Stranding Director's Cut is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Farming Simulator 22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Mac.