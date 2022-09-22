PlayStation 5 Dev Kit Design and Features Showcased in New Video

Before the PlayStation 5's design was revealed, we managed to get a glimpse of the design of the dev kit, and now we got a much better look at its design and features thanks to a new video that was shared online a few hours ago.

The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by Macho Nacho Productions, goes over the dev kit's design and features, which are unsurprisingly quite different from those of the regular PlayStation 5 models. The video also gives us a look at the dev kit's user interface and some of its unique features.

The PlayStation 5 Standard and Digital Editions are now available worldwide, but it seems like a new hardware revision will be released in the future. According to reliable leaker Tom Henderson, the new model will release alongside a detachable Blu-ray disc drive, essentially allowing Sony to phase out the two current models and streamline production while offering players both disc and discless options without having to produce two SKUs. The new model is supposedly releasing in September 2023.

The PlayStation 5 is now available worldwide. Learn more about Sony's current generation console by checking out our review:

Sony's entry into the next-generation console war is the one that feels like a proper next-gen system. Rather than simply expanding on the existing libraries, Sony has established themselves as the console that's going to bring gamers into a new era. The software and UI are both early on in their implementation, but it's the combination of Sony's new Tempest AudioTech, titles that can take advantage of the SSD, and the DualSense controller that truly make this console stand out among the rest.