King of Fighters XV New Trailer Confirms Three Characters; Gameplay Reveal to Come Next Month

Three characters have been confirmed today for King of Fighters XV, the next entry in the classic fighting game series by SNK.

The three characters, which have been revealed with a new teaser trailer, are Kyo, Benimaru, and Shun'ei. The new trailer doesn't feature any gameplay, sadly, but at least we now know that we will finally see the game in action with an official reveal trailer that will be shared next month, on January 7th.

The classic fighting game series made its comeback after a 5-year hiatus with King of Fighters XIV back in 2016. The game is a very solid fighting game featuring a huge character roster and plenty of play modes.

Watching two veterans compete (which now you can do in the game, thanks to some of the expanded streaming functionality and Live From Playstation built-in framework) can be a delicate dance of playing footsies and moving in and out of attack range before unleashing one dangerous combo into a character’s signature special attack. While I am by no means anywhere close to that competitive level, watching these matches and trying to emulate what I’ve seen in the training room is a greatly enjoyable part of improving my own skill in XIV. After a five year vacation since the last entry, The King of Fighters XIV has been a long awaited entry in my pantheon of fighters. Though I don’t live near a local scene to train and compete in on a regular basis, I’m looking forward to taking my team online against those around the world.

King of Fighters XV is currently in development for yet to be confirmed formats. A release date has yet to be confirmed.