SNK Confirms EVO 2022 Presence; Team Orochi Early Access in Booth

Ule Lopez
Jul 20, 2022

SNK has just confirmed that it will have a major presence in the fighting game tournament EVO 2022. The game company has confirmed that it will have a booth during the event. The SNK booth will be available during the event from August 5 to August 7, 2022. Additionally, if you're going to the event, you'll be able to preview the upcoming Team Awakened Orochi before anyone else.

So, let's break down this announcement. From August 5 to August 6, SNK will have a booth in the Bayside Exhibit Halls in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The SNK Booth in 2022 will let players test out the upcoming DLC Team Awakened Orochi before release.

KOF XV SNK EVO 2022

A play corner will be set up where attending fans can be among the first to play the DLC team. Additionally, it also was confirmed that retro titles from SNK's library, such as Samurai Shodown, will be available to play. So, you'll be able to experience a trip down memory lane while playing the future DLC team.

Additionally, the SNK Booth will have a KOF XV Developer Autograph Session. KOF XV Chief Producer Yasuyuki Oda and KOF XV Game Director Kaito Soranaka will hold signing sessions on August 5th and 6th. The time will be announced at a later date. It's also been confirmed that items from SNK's past and collector edition items will be available for purchase.

Speaking of events on August 5, KOF XV Chief Producer Yasuyuki Oda, Assistant Producer Joshua Weatherford, and Game Director Kaito Soranaka will hold a panel discussion on the development of the DLC as well as other SNK games. There will also be a livestream version of this event during EVO 2022, so stay tuned for details.

It's also been confirmed that KOF XV will go on sale to commemorate EVO 2022. Alongside the EVO 2022 tournament, KOF XV will be available at a discount on various platforms. KOF XV is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. EVO 2022 will occur in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 5-7. Sony recently confirmed that its recently announced Inzone line of monitors will appear during the event.

