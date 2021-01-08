The King Of Fighters XV Gets First Official Trailer

The King Of Fighters XV, new entry in the long-running series created by SNK, has been officially unveiled today.

The upcoming fighting game has been unveiled with its first official trailer, which you can find below. The trailer doesn't tell us much about how the game will play, but it does confirm some returning characters like Mai, Kyo, Leona, K, Benimaru, and Shun'ei.

King of Fighters XV New Trailer Confirms Three Characters; Gameplay Reveal to Come Next Month

The video below also includes information on the Samurai Showdown Season Pass 3 upcoming content.

The King of Fighter XV producer Yasuyuki Oda and creative director Eisuke Ogura provided some first details on the game. According to the developers, KOF XV will feature the same fast-paced experience of its predecessors as well as some new, yet to be detailed mechanics. Visuals and sound will be much better than in the previous game as well, and the team is taking their time to make sure they are as refined as possible.

The previous entry in the series, The King of Fighters XIV, marked SNK's return to the series after a five-year hiatus. The game is among the best fighting games released in the previous console generation, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

The King of Fighters XIV is a solid entry that’s sure to be played in tournaments for the next couple of years and establishes a foundation for newcomers to pick up a controller and learn what the hype is about.

The King of Fighters XV launches in 2021 on yet to be confirmed platforms.