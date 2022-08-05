Menu
The King of Fighters XV Gets Crossplay in 2023, Samurai Shodown Getting Rollback Netcode

Nathan Birch
Aug 5, 2022
The King of Fighters XV

Legendary fighting game tournament EVO 2022 kicked off today, and of course, SNK was there to reveal some new details about their lineup of games. Arguably the biggest news is that SNK’s latest game, The King of Fighters XV will be getting crossplay sometime “next year probably.” Presumably, all of the game’s platforms will be supported.

In addition to the crossplay announcement, SNK revealed a bit more detail about the new Awakened Orochi Team coming as DLC. As the name implies, this team consists of alternate versions of the classic Orochi crew of Chris, Yashiro, and Shermie with new moves and strategies. Here’s a trailer for the Awakened Orochi Team, which launches next Monday (August 8).

Ah, but the info didn’t stop with The King of Fighters XV! SNK also had an update on Samurai Shodown, namely, that the game will be getting rollback netcode next spring. Here are some more details…

  • Teaming up with Code Mystics to update Samurai Shodown with rollback netcode.
  • Based on the existing KoF XV solution using GGPO.
  • Coming to PC (Steam and EGS), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

As you may have noticed, the Switch version of Samurai Shodown will not be getting rollback netcode. The Switch isn’t exactly known for its vibrant fighting game community, so I’m guessing not enough people are playing on the platform to bother.

Oh, and before we bring this article to a close, one more little tidbit for you retro fans – Neo Geo Pocket Color Collection Vol. 2 is also on the way.

The King of Fighters XV is available now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Samurai Shodown is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS4, and Switch. SNK isn’t entirely done for the weekend – they’re promising more info about KoF XV’s next DLC team and season this Sunday.

