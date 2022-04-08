Xbox Spring Sale Offers Deals on Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, and More
Late winter and spring tend to be a somewhat slow time for video game sales, particularly following the bargain bonanza that is the holiday season. Thankfully, your pocketbook is due for a bit of a break thanks to the Microsoft Store Spring Sale. This sale offers deals on hundreds of games, including recent Xbox exclusives like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Psychonauts 2. Other recent third-party games like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and Grid Legends have also been discounted. You can check out some selected deals, below. Most of these deals are available on both Xbox and PC.
- Alan Wake Remastered - 25 percent off
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - 40 percent off
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - 20 percent off
- Forza Horizon 5 - 15 percent off
- Godfall Ultimate Edition - 25 percent off
- Grand Theft Auto Online - 50 percent off
- Grid Legends - 33 percent off
- Guardians of the Galaxy - 50 percent off
- Halo Infinite - 20 percent off
- King of Fighters XV - 25 percent off
- Life is Strange: True Colors - 50 percent off
- Microsoft Flight Simulator - 20 percent off
- NBA 2K22 - 67 percent off
- Ori: The Collection - 67 percent off
- Psychonauts 2 - 40 percent off
- Resident Evil Village - 50 percent off
- Riders Republic - 50 percent off
- Tales of Arise - 30 percent off
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes - 33 percent off
- WWE 2K22 - 25 percent off
Microsoft is also offering deals on Windows PC, including the Razer Blade 14, HyperX and SteelSeries gaming accessories, and more. You can check out the full array of Xbox Spring Sale deals currently on offer, right here.
The Microsoft Store Spring Sale will continue on until April 21, so grab these deals while you can. What do you think? Any deals you can’t pass up? Personally, I think Alan Wake Remastered is calling to me.