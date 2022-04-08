Xbox Spring Sale Offers Deals on Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, and More

Late winter and spring tend to be a somewhat slow time for video game sales, particularly following the bargain bonanza that is the holiday season. Thankfully, your pocketbook is due for a bit of a break thanks to the Microsoft Store Spring Sale. This sale offers deals on hundreds of games, including recent Xbox exclusives like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Psychonauts 2. Other recent third-party games like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and Grid Legends have also been discounted. You can check out some selected deals, below. Most of these deals are available on both Xbox and PC.

Microsoft is also offering deals on Windows PC, including the Razer Blade 14, HyperX and SteelSeries gaming accessories, and more. You can check out the full array of Xbox Spring Sale deals currently on offer, right here.

The Microsoft Store Spring Sale will continue on until April 21, so grab these deals while you can. What do you think? Any deals you can’t pass up? Personally, I think Alan Wake Remastered is calling to me.