NVIDIA has unveiled more official performance metrics of their fastest GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090. According to NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 3090 is designed specifically for gaming at ultra-high resolutions such as 8K and also delivers the fastest graphics performance in professional applications making it a top of the line prosumer-class product.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Is 10-15% Faster Than The GeForce RTX 3080 On Average in 4K Gaming - Designed As A Prosumer-Class Product, Expect Limited Availability on Launch

In their GeForce blog, NVIDIA states that the GeForce RTX 3090 is termed as "BFGPU" because it's not just a traditional gaming-oriented graphics card. Since its unveiling, the GeForce RTX 3090 has been seen as a Titan replacement which is evident from its specifications and market positioning.

According to NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 3090 will appeal to the most demanding users and that's not just gamers but also professionals and content creators who will use the massive horsepower the card has to offer to power data science, AI research and also supplement its rendering prowess to render next-generation cinematics and movies. As for gaming, the GeForce RTX 3090 is stated to be the first 8K-capable graphics card. Sure there have been cards before that were able to run games at 8K before but the GeForce RTX 3090 can actually deliver a playable frame-rate at the resolution in several titles.

For 4K gaming, the GeForce RTX 3090 is about 10-15% faster on average than the GeForce RTX 3080, and up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX. via NVIDIA

In terms of standard performance, the RTX 3090 will be around 10-15% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 on average and up to 50% faster than the Titan RTX graphics card. NVIDIA has shared a chart that shows the GeForce RTX 3090 ending up almost close to 2x faster than the Titan RTX in professional applications such as Luxmark, Blender, and Red Shift.

Finally, NVIDIA has stated in advance that the GeForce RTX 3090 will be available in very limited quantities at launch and that they are working with their partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come. The card will have several custom variants available at launch but the quantities would be lower and we can expect a repeat of what happened during the GeForce RTX 3080's launch day.

Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come. via NVIDIA

Meanwhile, NVIDIA gave a certain few TechTubers the chance to showcase the gaming potential of the card early-on. Videos from LinusTechTips and MKBHD were posted yesterday which were fully sponsored by NVIDIA to showcase how the card performs in 8K using an LG's Signature ZX 88 inch TV. You can see the videos below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3090 features some insane specifications such as 82 SM units which results in a total of 10496 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card has a base clock of 1400 MHz and a boost clock of 1700 MHz with a TDP of 350W.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.5 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 936 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 272 / 96 TBA Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 180W? 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 15th October 17th September 24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 will be launching to consumers on the 24th of September, 2020, or tomorrow. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $1499 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 will feature a price of $1499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.

The GeForce RTX 3090 being the flagship is up to 50% faster than the NVIDIA Titan RTX which is just insane amounts of performance for this flagship BFGPU & is made for up to 8K resolution gaming. Expect our Founders Edition and custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card reviews tomorrow when the embargo lifts.