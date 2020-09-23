  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Officially 10-15% Faster Than GeForce RTX 3080 In 4K Gaming, Confirms Limited Supply At Launch

NVIDIA has unveiled more official performance metrics of their fastest GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090. According to NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 3090 is designed specifically for gaming at ultra-high resolutions such as 8K and also delivers the fastest graphics performance in professional applications making it a top of the line prosumer-class product.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Is 10-15% Faster Than The GeForce RTX 3080 On Average in 4K Gaming - Designed As A Prosumer-Class Product, Expect Limited Availability on Launch

In their GeForce blog, NVIDIA states that the GeForce RTX 3090 is termed as "BFGPU" because it's not just a traditional gaming-oriented graphics card. Since its unveiling, the GeForce RTX 3090 has been seen as a Titan replacement which is evident from its specifications and market positioning.

Emtek Introduces The Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24 GB Graphics Card

According to NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 3090 will appeal to the most demanding users and that's not just gamers but also professionals and content creators who will use the massive horsepower the card has to offer to power data science, AI research and also supplement its rendering prowess to render next-generation cinematics and movies. As for gaming, the GeForce RTX 3090 is stated to be the first 8K-capable graphics card. Sure there have been cards before that were able to run games at 8K before but the GeForce RTX 3090 can actually deliver a playable frame-rate at the resolution in several titles.

For 4K gaming, the GeForce RTX 3090 is about 10-15% faster on average than the GeForce RTX 3080, and up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX. via NVIDIA

In terms of standard performance, the RTX 3090 will be around 10-15% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 on average and up to 50% faster than the Titan RTX graphics card. NVIDIA has shared a chart that shows the GeForce RTX 3090 ending up almost close to 2x faster than the Titan RTX in professional applications such as Luxmark, Blender, and Red Shift.

Finally, NVIDIA has stated in advance that the GeForce RTX 3090 will be available in very limited quantities at launch and that they are working with their partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come. The card will have several custom variants available at launch but the quantities would be lower and we can expect a repeat of what happened during the GeForce RTX 3080's launch day.

NVIDIA’s Next-Gen Quadro RTX (Ampere) Graphics Card Pictured, Features Full GA102 GPU & Blower Styled Cooler Design

Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come. via NVIDIA

Meanwhile, NVIDIA gave a certain few TechTubers the chance to showcase the gaming potential of the card early-on. Videos from LinusTechTips and MKBHD were posted yesterday which were fully sponsored by NVIDIA to showcase how the card performs in 8K using an LG's Signature ZX 88 inch TV. You can see the videos below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3090 features some insane specifications such as 82 SM units which results in a total of 10496 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card has a base clock of 1400 MHz and a boost clock of 1700 MHz with a TDP of 350W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Official Specs

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.5 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 936 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores48645888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA272 / 96TBA
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base ClockTBA1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP180W?220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 202015th October17th September24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 will be launching to consumers on the 24th of September, 2020, or tomorrow. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $1499 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 will feature a price of $1499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 4K AAA Gaming-Over 100 FPS-Max Settings & RTX ON_2

The GeForce RTX 3090 being the flagship is up to 50% faster than the NVIDIA Titan RTX which is just insane amounts of performance for this flagship BFGPU & is made for up to 8K resolution gaming. Expect our Founders Edition and custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card reviews tomorrow when the embargo lifts.

