Kena: Bridge of Spirits New Mods Improve Cutscene’s Framerate, Fix Ultra Wide Support

New Kena: Bridge of Spirits mods that have been released online improve the experience considerably by fixing some of the issues found in the game.

The first new mod provides cutscenes with a better frame rate. The vanilla cutscenes are prerendered in 24 FPS, which does look rather bad, so a bump to 48 FPS is definitely welcome.

New Kena Bridge of Spirits Patch 1.06 Adds Remappable Movement Keys on PC, Makes Parry Counter Attack Easier and More

The second Kena: Bridge of Spirits mod, available on PCGamingWiki, introduces some Ultra Wide fixes.

The small patcher removes the side black bars from the in-engine cutscenes and corrects the issue of reduced field of view when starting a new game. Simply unpack the archive and follow the instructions of the tool to patch the game. Tested the latest Epic Games Store version at 2560x1080, briefly at 3840x1080 and 5760x1080.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits launched on PC via the Epic Games Store and on PlayStation 5 last week. The game is a surprisingly solid action-adventure game featuring great combat and exploration and really nice visuals, as I highlighted in my review.

Despite featuring a very familiar experience inspired by The Legend of Zelda series, Kena: Bridge of Spirits manages to stand out from the competition with its amazing visuals, excellent combat system, and puzzle design. The underwhelming story and lack of real innovation prevent the game from being a must-have, sure, but what Kena: Bridge of Spirits does well, it really does well, so much that it's very easy to look past its issues.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.