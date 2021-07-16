Jim Ryan Picks Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as Past Year’s Best Game, Wonders About Future PS5 Exclusives

Sony Interactive Entertainment President/CEO Jim Ryan was recently interviewed by Chinese tech publication TMTPost, where he said that the company is only really interested in making 'best games' as players don't remember 'okay games'; one of those is Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, according to Jim Ryan.

Not as often as I would like to, but I do play as often as I can. I’m currently playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. As I said before, this game stimulated my specific emotions and made me happy. For me, this is a best game. Usually, I prefer slower-paced games, usually single player mode that requires me to think carefully and deeply. These are the emotions encountered when playing games, and can also reach users who like Hollywood movies.

In fact, when asked by the interviewer about his favorite game from the last year or so, he picked this specific PlayStation 5 exclusive. He also wondered about future first-party titles, suggesting this is only the beginning of taking advantage of PS5's hardware.

I personally think it is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is my favorite and most enjoyable game in the last year. Although it is not a slow-paced game, the joy of the game and the performance of the console really surprised me. I feel that if our team can launch a best game like this within half a year after the launch of PS5, what about three or four years later? I feel very excited when I think of this.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is indeed a great game, at least according to our Chris Wray who scored it 9.5/10.