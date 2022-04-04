New PlayStation Plus Library Will Have All the Big Names Present and Massive Publisher Participation, Jim Ryan Says

The new PlayStation Plus launch library has yet to be revealed, but it will include all the "big names", according to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

Speaking on the Official PlayStation Podcast, Jim Ryan also confirmed that they have massive publisher participation, so we should expect plenty of third-party titles to be included in the service's library. In addition, it won't just be big names, as the SIE CEO did mention that also small indie publishers are among the 200 partners already on board.

We have big publishers, we have small indie publishers. We have over 200 partners working with us to put their content into PlayStation Plus, so the lineup is going to be really strong.

The revamped PS Plus service has been announced last week. The service will introduce three different subscription tiers starting this June that will grant users access to classic PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP titles while merging the PS Plus and PS Now services.

Since launching PlayStation Plus in 2010, SIE has been at the forefront of innovation with game subscription services. We were thrilled to be the first console membership service that included a refreshed library of games through PlayStation Plus, and also launched the first console game streaming service with PlayStation Now. Today, we are pleased to share with you official news about changes coming to our subscription services. This June, we’re bringing together PS Plus and PS Now in an all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service that provides more choice to customers across three membership tiers globally.

More information on the new PlayStation Plus subscription tiers can be found on the Official PlayStation Blog.