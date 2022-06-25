Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart May Soon Come to PS Plus Extra/Premium

Earlier today, Reddit user slimane406 shared a snapshot of the French PS Plus Premium page showing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in what could be a hint that the game made by Insomniac would launch soon on the subscription service tier.

As a reminder, the new PlayStation Plus is now available across all territories. Users can choose between the Essential Tier, which is the same as the old PlayStation Plus; the Extra Tier, which adds a catalog of up to four hundred PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games for an added $40; and the Premium Tier, which adds up to 340 games split between PS3 games (available via cloud streaming) and a catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP for another $20.

It should be noted that this is cannot be taken as confirmation that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available on PS Plus Extra/Premium soon. Another one of the perks of the PlayStation Plus Premium Tier is access to time-limited game trials.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launched as a PlayStation 5 exclusive a little over a year ago. The game garnered widespread acclaim, including that of Wccftech reviewer Chris Wray, who rated the game a whopping 9.5 out of 10.