Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart May Soon Come to PS Plus Extra/Premium
Earlier today, Reddit user slimane406 shared a snapshot of the French PS Plus Premium page showing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in what could be a hint that the game made by Insomniac would launch soon on the subscription service tier.
As a reminder, the new PlayStation Plus is now available across all territories. Users can choose between the Essential Tier, which is the same as the old PlayStation Plus; the Extra Tier, which adds a catalog of up to four hundred PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games for an added $40; and the Premium Tier, which adds up to 340 games split between PS3 games (available via cloud streaming) and a catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP for another $20.
It should be noted that this is cannot be taken as confirmation that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available on PS Plus Extra/Premium soon. Another one of the perks of the PlayStation Plus Premium Tier is access to time-limited game trials.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launched as a PlayStation 5 exclusive a little over a year ago. The game garnered widespread acclaim, including that of Wccftech reviewer Chris Wray, who rated the game a whopping 9.5 out of 10.
Through outstanding storytelling, exquisite visuals, and gripping gameplay, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart proves to be an engaging, fun, funny, and thoroughly enjoyable return to the series. It also offers the introduction to two brand new characters that could arguably be the protagonists of their own spin-off, or at least return to future entries in the series. For fans and new players alike, this is a game I would recommend for everybody and a true showing of the sort of titles we should expect for the new generation.
