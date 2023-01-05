PlayStation 5 Sales Surpass 30 Million Globally; December 2022 Biggest Month Ever For the PS5

PlayStation 5 sales have surpassed 30 million units globally, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO, Jim Ryan, has announced.

Ryan shared the impressive sales number during a CES 2023 press conference some hours ago. According to Ryan, December 2022 was the biggest sales month to date for PS5. In addition, the SIE President confirmed that PS5 shortages should be a thing of the past.

"Sitting at the heart of all this innovation is PS5", Ryan said. "We truly appreciate the support and patience of the PlayStation community as we managed unprecedented demand amid global challenged over the past two years."

Ryan continued, "PS5 supply has improved toward the end of last year, and I'm happy to share that December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales and that we have now sold more than 30 million units through to consumers worldwide. Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward."

The CEO also had something to say about upcoming titles coming to PS5 later this year.

"With PS VR2's launch around the corner, and blockbuster games like Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming to PlayStation 5 later this year, it's never been a more exciting time to be a part of the PlayStation community."

Back in November of last year, Sony reported having sold more than 25 million PS5 units worldwide as of September 2022 (the end of the 2nd quarter of FY22). This would imply that Sony managed to sell another 5 million PS5 consoles in three months. Going by Sony's previous financial results, the company sold roughly 3.3 million units in the previous quarter.

Published inventory numbers already suggested that Sony was seemingly stocking up for the holiday season. Back in June of 2022, Sony announced it had sold over 20 million PS5 consoles.

