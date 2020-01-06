JBL Has Made an AirPods Alternative That’s Cheaper and Comes in Many Color Options

The CES 2020 trade show has kicked off, which means we can look forward to exciting gadgets and accessories from different companies. Today JBL launched two new wireless earbuds during the tradeshow, the TUNE 220TWS, and LIVE 300TWS, both of which sound promising enough to help the company make its mark in the burgeoning hearables market, which is currently being dominated by Apple’s AirPods lineup.

JBL TUNE 220TWS Are Designed Are Aimed to Divert Customers Away From AirPods, but Their Battery Life Is a Drawback

For those looking for affordable wireless earphones that can also be considered as an AirPods alternative, the TUNE 220TWS buds are worth a look. They have a slim profile and a metallic finish and have got 12.5mm drivers inside for some serious bass. The earbuds can survive thee hours on a single charge and the accompanying charging case offers an additional juice worth 16 hours. While they don’t have built-in digital assistants, they do provide access to them through onboard control.

Priced at $100, the JBL TUNE 220TWS can be a good option for consumers looking to save some bucks, but you’ll still have to pair them with your devices in the traditional manner, making the AirPods the clear winner in terms of seamless connectivity. However, if you are willing to spend $50 more, the company also has the LIVE 300TWS which offers more features. First off, it has the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. Other than that, they are in-ear buds, which means you wouldn’t have to worry about them falling off when you go for a run or are exercising.

They are also IPX5 water-resistant, which means they can tolerate sweat and splashes of water. Other attractions include the company’s TalkThru mode, which allows you to lower the volume to talk to people without taking off the earbuds, and Ambient Aware mode that allows you to listen to background noises. The 300TWS offers a total battery life of 20 hours, with six hours in the earbuds.

The JBL 220TWS and 300TWS will both go on sale in Spring on the company’s website and we can also expect more details about them in the coming days.