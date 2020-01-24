InWin Unveils Latest PC Cases, AIO Liquid Coolers & Fans at CES

InWin had a lot to show off at CES, including a new signature case, a mini-ITX case, and new cooler solutions. The new signature case is expected to impress even the best PC case modders. This case is called Diéy. The overall design of this case is a bit unique while being a robotic sphered design structure that is covered in plexiglass cuts.

The Diéy PC case looks like a science-fiction creation rather than a PC case

Diéy offers support for up to an E-ATX motherboard and provides support for a graphics card length up to 360 mm in length. If your system utilizes water cooling, the Diéy case offers support for one 120 mm radiator at the back of the case and one 360 mm radiator at the top of the case.

Plextor shows off the M9P Plus AIC SSD and its M.2 Twin at CES 2020

The InWin B1 Case

This case is a bit more standard when compared to the Diéy PC case, and the B1 case is a small form factor case capable of housing exclusively Mini-ITX motherboard only. This case is perfect for use as an HTPC or a light gaming machine if you plan to use an AMD's Ryzen APUs. This case is made out of tempered glass that surrounds it, and this case comes with a 200-watt 80 PLUS Gold certified PSU to power your computer.

InWin SR36 and SR24 AIO liquid cooler

For liquid coolers, InWin has introduced a new lineup of products. The SR24 and SR36 are 240 and 360 mm All-in-One Liquid cooler, which uses a patented "twin-turbine" pump where both pumps operate simultaneously to apply parallel pressure to the copper plate. This type of pump design is stated to offer more exceptional thermal performance supposedly.

InWin AJ120 RGB Fans

The AJ120 is a high-performance case fan that combines high airflow, low-noise design with a soft-glow ARGB LED lighting. This fan utilizes a unique seven-blade design that can generate over 70 CFM and 2.62 mm/H2O air pressure at maximum performance. This fan also includes a four-pin intelligent PWM control with a wide speed range, and this fan includes built-in vibration-proof mounting pads. This fan also can be daisy-chain support for power, control, and lighting cables.