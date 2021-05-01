Checkra1n Jailbreak Update Brings iOS 14.5, M1 Mac Support and Fixes Critical Bugs

Apple recently seeded iOS 14.5 to the general public. The new update features a plethora of updates with ample forward-facing additions. In addition, Apple has also catered to numerous privacy and security features which will protect users against unauthorized access to their data. Now, Checkra1n jailbreak has also been updated to the latest v0.12.3 build which features iOS 14.5 support, M1 Mac support, and fixes to crucial bugs. Scroll down to see more details on the subject.

Checkra1n Jailbreak Update Adds Support for M1 Mac, iOS 14.5, and Numerous Bug Fixes For Better Stability and Performance

As mentioned earlier, Checkra1n jailbreak has been updated to version 0.12.3 which carries support for the newly released iOS 14.5, Apple's M1 Mac support, as well as bug fixes. The new bug fixes improve the overall performance of the platform and allow for a seamless user experience. Take note that Windows support is still missing but will see the addition in potential future updates.

If you have not updated to the latest Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 14.5 build, check out the full changelog below.

Highlighted changes Support for iOS 14.5

Preliminary support for M1 Macs

New –force-revert command line option to force rootFS reverting without access to the loader app

The included binpack has been updated and thinned Bug fixes Fixes an issue that caused the loader app to crash on tvOS 12

Fixes checkra1n crashing on macOS if using a recent MobileDevice framework

Fixes an issue that could cause the “terminal UI” to crash on Linux

Fixes an issue where the “terminal UI” could leave the terminal in an unusable state on exit

The “devhelper” process on Linux is now properly cleaned up on exit Notes A11 devices on iOS 14.0 and above require removing the passcode and enabling “Skip A11 BPR check” in the options. This is not recommended, but it’s there. Known issues A7 devices will currently not work with the Linux version

The exploit may not work as reliably on some devices, such as the Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi 3

Linux GUI build when using CLI mode doesn’t support auto assertion of DFU mode on advanced Apple TV 4k breakout boards

bridgeOS: If you disconnect the cable, then as soon as macOS boots it’ll take over the USB connection and disallow communication with the T2

Some users have reported checkra1n crashing when Chinese is set as the only system language. It is unknown whether any other language is affected.

One thing that you have to take note of is that the Checkra1n jailbreak tool for iOS 14.5 only works on selected iPhone and iPad models. In terms of the iPhone, you can use the update on the iPhone 6s to iPhone X. This is an aspect where Taurine and Unc0ver jailbreak is far ahead. If you are running a jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.5 - check out the list of compatible jailbreak tweaks.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you running checkra1n jailbreak or the new Taurine jailbreak? Let us know your preference in the comments.