Download iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 GM Today for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released for download iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 GM seed for both iPhone and iPad devices. Final version will be released next week.

Download iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 GM Today with Support for iCloud Folder Sharing, New Emoji, iPad Trackpad Support and More

Apple announced the brand new 2020 iPad Pro today, and along with that, the iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 release date, all set for March 24, next week. But today, Apple is releasing the GM seed of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 for download. This is meant for developers only and is essentially the final build of the software which will be seeded to everyone next week.

Personal Hotspot Not Showing up on iPhone and iPad? Here’s What is Wrong

Download iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 GM Over the Air

If you already have a previous beta of iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4 installed on your iPhone and iPad, then you can download the GM seed over the air like any other release. Simply follow the steps outlined below:

Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network and make sure you have 50% or more battery life

Launch the Settings app

Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install as the update shows up

The installation may take a while and it's best you make use of this time to make yourself a cup of coffee.

iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 GM Changelog

Here's everything that is new in this update for iPhone users:

iOS 13.4 introduces new Memoji stickers and ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder sharing from the Files app. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements. Memoji

- Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face Files

- ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder sharing from the Files app

- Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

- Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files - Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

- Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME App Store with Apple Arcade

- Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across ‌iPhone‌, iPod touch, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and Apple TV

- Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPod touch‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and ‌Apple TV‌

- List view for See All Games ‌CarPlay‌

- Third-party navigation app support for the ‌CarPlay‌ Dashboard

- In-call information appears on the ‌CarPlay‌ Dashboard Augmented Reality

- AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files Keyboard

- Predictive typing support for Arabic This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

- Adds status bar indicator to display when VPN has disconnected on ‌iPhone‌ models with all-screen displays

- Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

- Addresses an issue where ‌Photos‌ may appear to use excess storage

- Resolves an issue in ‌Photos‌ that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

- Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

- Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

- Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

- Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

- Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

- Resolves an issue where text copied from web content may appear invisible when pasted when ‌Dark Mode‌ is active

- Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

- Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

- Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

- Fixes an issue where ‌iCloud Drive‌ appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

- Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

- Resolves an issue where ‌CarPlay‌ may lose its connection in certain vehicles

- Fixes an issue in ‌CarPlay‌ where the view in Maps may move away briefly from the current area

- Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

- Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

- Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

Here's the changelog straight off from an iPad:

The ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 updates bring mouse and trackpad support for the ‌iPad Pro‌, following the announcement of Apple's new ‌iPad Pro‌ keyboard with trackpad. ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 introduces support for mouse and trackpad with ‌iPad‌ for greater precision and navigating the system with Multi-Touch gestures, and adds ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder sharing from the Files app and new Memoji stickers. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements. Mouse and Trackpad Support

- All-new cursor design highlights app icons on the Home Screen and Dock and buttons and controls in apps

- Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad‌ support on ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (1st generation or later)

- Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support

- Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad‌ and Magic Trackpad 2 enable you to scroll, swipe between app spaces, go Home, access App Switcher, zoom in or out, tap to click, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

- Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Mouse 2 enable you to scroll, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages Files

- ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder sharing from the Files app

- Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

- Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files Memoji

- Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face Mail

- Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

- Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME ‌App Store‌ with ‌Apple Arcade‌

- Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPod touch‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and ‌Apple TV‌

- Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPod touch‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and ‌Apple TV‌

- List view for See All Games Augmented Reality

- AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files Keyboard

- Live Conversion for Zhuyin automatically transforms Zhuyin into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

- Live Conversion for Japanese automatically transforms Hiragana into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

- Predictive typing support for Arabic

- Swiss German keyboard layout supported on ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch

- On-screen keyboard layout for ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch now matches Smart Keyboard This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update: - Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

- Addresses an issue where ‌Photos‌ may appear to use excess storage

- Resolves an issue in ‌Photos‌ that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

- Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

- Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

- Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

- Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

- Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both ‌Dark Mode‌ and Smart Invert are active

- Resolves an issue where text copied from web content in a third-party app may appear invisible when pasted if ‌Dark Mode‌ is active

- Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

- Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

- Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

- Fixes an issue where ‌iCloud Drive‌ appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

- Addresses an issue in ‌Apple Music‌ where music videos may not stream in high quality

- Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

- Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

- Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

Download iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 GM Without Developer Account

If you are interested in installing the GM build without a developer account, then simply download the profile from here and install it onto your iPhone and iPad. Please, make sure you have backed up everything to your computer or iCloud before going ahead.