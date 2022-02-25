It Takes Two Gets GOTY at DICE Awards; Ratchet & Clank Wins Big

Hazelight's cooperative action/adventure game It Takes Two snatched the Game of the Year prize (and the Game Design prize) at the 25th edition of DICE Awards. It Takes Two previously won the GOTY at The Game Awards, too.

The success of the IP is confirmed by the recently announced deal with dj2 Entertainment to adapt It Takes Two to movies and/or TV. Our staff and readership weren't similarly impressed, though, as the game won no awards in the Wccftech polls. Additionally, in Wccftech's official review, Nathan Birch pointed out that It Takes Two doesn't quite reach the same heights of A Way Out.

It Takes Two is Coming to TV and Movies Thanks to dj2 Entertainment Deal

Insomniac also won big at this year's DICE Awards. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart grabbed four prizes, more than any game. Here's the full list of winners in each category.

Game of the Year

It Takes Two Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

It Takes Two Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Outstanding Achievement in Character

Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Returnal Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Returnal Outstanding Achievement in Story

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Outstanding Technical Achievement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Action Game of the Year

Halo Infinite Adventure Game of the Year

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Family Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Fighting Game of the Year

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 5 Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Sports Game of the Year

Mario Golf: Super Rush Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV Online Game of the Year

Halo Infinite Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo II Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Unpacking Mobile Game of the Year

Pokémon UNITE

During yesterday's DICE Awards ceremony, Microsoft's Head of Gaming Phil Spencer also received the Lifetime Achievement Award. You can rewatch the whole event below.