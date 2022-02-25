It Takes Two Gets GOTY at DICE Awards; Ratchet & Clank Wins Big
Hazelight's cooperative action/adventure game It Takes Two snatched the Game of the Year prize (and the Game Design prize) at the 25th edition of DICE Awards. It Takes Two previously won the GOTY at The Game Awards, too.
The success of the IP is confirmed by the recently announced deal with dj2 Entertainment to adapt It Takes Two to movies and/or TV. Our staff and readership weren't similarly impressed, though, as the game won no awards in the Wccftech polls. Additionally, in Wccftech's official review, Nathan Birch pointed out that It Takes Two doesn't quite reach the same heights of A Way Out.
Insomniac also won big at this year's DICE Awards. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart grabbed four prizes, more than any game. Here's the full list of winners in each category.
Game of the Year
It Takes Two
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Deathloop
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
It Takes Two
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Action Game of the Year
Halo Infinite
Adventure Game of the Year
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Family Game of the Year
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Fighting Game of the Year
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 5
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Sports Game of the Year
Mario Golf: Super Rush
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Age of Empires IV
Online Game of the Year
Halo Infinite
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo II
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Lone Echo II
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Unpacking
Mobile Game of the Year
Pokémon UNITE
During yesterday's DICE Awards ceremony, Microsoft's Head of Gaming Phil Spencer also received the Lifetime Achievement Award. You can rewatch the whole event below.
