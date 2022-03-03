Returnal and It Takes Two Top the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards Nominations
We’re well into 2022 at this point, but there are still some 2021 trophies to be handed out, as the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards have announced their nominations. Returnal and It Takes Two lead the charge, with 8 nominations apiece, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart picked up 7 and Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 have 6 apiece. You can check out the full list of nominations, below.
Best Game
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Animation
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- It Takes Two
- Kena Bridge Of Spirits
- Life is Strang: True Colors
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Artistic Achievement
- The Artful Escape
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil: Village
- Returnal
Audio Achievement
- The Artful Escape
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Returnal
British Game
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Death’s Door
- Fights In Tight Spaces
- Forza Horizon 5
- Overboard!
- Sable
Best Debut Game
- The Artful escape
- Eastward
- The Forgotten City
- Genesis Noir
- Maquette
- Toem
Evolving Game
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Apex Legends
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Family
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Forza Horizon 5
- Mario Part Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Unpacking
Games Beyond Entertainment
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Before Your Eyes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Game Builder Garage
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
Game Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- Hell Let loose
- It Takes Two
Music
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Halo Infinite
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Narrative
- It Takes Two
- Life Is Strange True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
- Unpacking
Original Property
- Deathloop
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Unpacking
Technical Achievement
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hitman 3
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
In addition to the categories listed above, fans can vote in the “EE Game of the Year” of the year category. Your options include Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Deathloop, The Forgotten City, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, and Unpacking (the criteria for how these games were chosen is somewhat unclear).
The 2022 BAFTA Games Awards will be held on April 7. Who do you think ought to win?
Products mentioned in this post
USD 28.99
USD 43.96
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.