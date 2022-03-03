Returnal and It Takes Two Top the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards Nominations

We’re well into 2022 at this point, but there are still some 2021 trophies to be handed out, as the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards have announced their nominations. Returnal and It Takes Two lead the charge, with 8 nominations apiece, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart picked up 7 and Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 have 6 apiece. You can check out the full list of nominations, below.

Best Game

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

It Takes Two

Kena Bridge Of Spirits

Life is Strang: True Colors

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement

The Artful Escape

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil: Village

Returnal

Audio Achievement

The Artful Escape

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Returnal

British Game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Death’s Door

Fights In Tight Spaces

Forza Horizon 5

Overboard!

Sable

Best Debut Game

The Artful escape

Eastward

The Forgotten City

Genesis Noir

Maquette

Toem

Evolving Game

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apex Legends

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Family

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Forza Horizon 5

Mario Part Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Unpacking

Games Beyond Entertainment

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Before Your Eyes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Game Builder Garage

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Game Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

Hell Let loose

It Takes Two

Music

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Narrative

It Takes Two

Life Is Strange True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Unpacking

Original Property

Deathloop

Death’s Door

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Returnal

Unpacking

Technical Achievement

Forza Horizon 5

Hitman 3

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

In addition to the categories listed above, fans can vote in the “EE Game of the Year” of the year category. Your options include Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Deathloop, The Forgotten City, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, and Unpacking (the criteria for how these games were chosen is somewhat unclear).

The 2022 BAFTA Games Awards will be held on April 7. Who do you think ought to win?