Returnal and It Takes Two Top the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards Nominations

By Nathan Birch
Submit
Returnal GameStop

We’re well into 2022 at this point, but there are still some 2021 trophies to be handed out, as the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards have announced their nominations. Returnal and It Takes Two lead the charge, with 8 nominations apiece, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart picked up 7 and Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 have 6 apiece. You can check out the full list of nominations, below.

Best Game

It Takes Two Gets GOTY at DICE Awards; Ratchet & Clank Wins Big

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Animation

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena Bridge Of Spirits
  • Life is Strang: True Colors
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement

  • The Artful Escape
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil: Village
  • Returnal

Audio Achievement

  • The Artful Escape
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Returnal

British Game

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Death’s Door
  • Fights In Tight Spaces
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Overboard!
  • Sable

Best Debut Game

It Takes Two is Coming to TV and Movies Thanks to dj2 Entertainment Deal

  • The Artful escape
  • Eastward
  • The Forgotten City
  • Genesis Noir
  • Maquette
  • Toem

Evolving Game

  • Among Us
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Apex Legends
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Family

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Mario Part Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Unpacking

Games Beyond Entertainment

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Game Builder Garage
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2

Game Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • Hell Let loose
  • It Takes Two

Music

  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Halo Infinite
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Narrative

  • It Takes Two
  • Life Is Strange True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal
  • Unpacking

Original Property

  • Deathloop
  • Death’s Door
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Unpacking

Technical Achievement

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hitman 3
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

In addition to the categories listed above, fans can vote in the “EE Game of the Year” of the year category. Your options include Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Deathloop, The Forgotten City, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, and Unpacking (the criteria for how these games were chosen is somewhat unclear).

The 2022 BAFTA Games Awards will be held on April 7. Who do you think ought to win?

Products mentioned in this post

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
 
 Back 4 Blood
Back 4 Blood
USD 28.99
 Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Vanguard
USD 43.96

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related