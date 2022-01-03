Resident Evil Village Grabs The Steam Awards GOTY, Cyberpunk 2077 Awarded Best Story Game

By Nathan Birch
Resident Evil Village

A new year is upon us, and as usual, that means the winners of 2021's Steam Awards have been announced. The Steam Awards nominees and winners are voted on by Steam users, so they’re an interesting democratic look at what PC gamers were actually into the past year. This time around, Resident Evil Village nabbed GOTY, while games like Forza Horizon 5 (Best Visuals) and Cyberpunk 2077 (Best Story) also took home awards. You can check out the full lineup of winners, below.

Game of the Year

  • Resident Evil Village

Runners up:

  • Valheim
  • New World
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

  • Cooking Simulator VR

Runners up:

  • Sniper Elite VR
  • Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Blair Witch VR Edition

Labor of Love (Best Live Service)

  • Terraria

Runners up:

  • DOTA 2
  • Rust
  • No Man's Sky
  • Apex Legends

Better With Friends

  • It Takes Two

Runners up:

  • Valheim
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Halo Infinite
  • Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

  • Forza Horizon 5

Runners up:

  • Psychonauts 2
  • Subnautica: Below Zero
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Bright Memory Infinite

Most Innovative Gameplay

  • Deathloop

Runners up:

  • Inscyrption
  • Twelve Minutes
  • Moncage
  • Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck At

  • Nioh 2

Runners up:

  • World War Z: Aftermath
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

  • Guardians of the Galaxy

Runners up:

  • NieR Replicant
  • Persona 5 Strikers
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077

Runners up:

  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Days Gone
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Sit Back and Relax

  • Farming Simulator 22

Runners up:

  • Unpacking
  • Potion Craft
  • Townscaper
  • Dorf Romantik

What are your thoughts on this year's Steam Award winners? Any egregious snubs, or did Steam users get it right this year?

