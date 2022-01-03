Resident Evil Village Grabs The Steam Awards GOTY, Cyberpunk 2077 Awarded Best Story Game

A new year is upon us, and as usual, that means the winners of 2021's Steam Awards have been announced. The Steam Awards nominees and winners are voted on by Steam users, so they’re an interesting democratic look at what PC gamers were actually into the past year. This time around, Resident Evil Village nabbed GOTY, while games like Forza Horizon 5 (Best Visuals) and Cyberpunk 2077 (Best Story) also took home awards. You can check out the full lineup of winners, below.

Game of the Year

Resident Evil Village

Runners up:

Valheim

New World

Cyberpunk 2077

Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

Cooking Simulator VR

Runners up:

Sniper Elite VR

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

I Expect You to Die 2

Blair Witch VR Edition

Labor of Love (Best Live Service)

Terraria

Runners up:

DOTA 2

Rust

No Man's Sky

Apex Legends

Better With Friends

It Takes Two

Runners up:

Valheim

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

Forza Horizon 5

Runners up:

Psychonauts 2

Subnautica: Below Zero

Little Nightmares II

Bright Memory Infinite

Most Innovative Gameplay

Deathloop

Runners up:

Inscyrption

Twelve Minutes

Moncage

Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck At

Nioh 2

Runners up:

World War Z: Aftermath

Naraka: Bladepoint

Age of Empires IV

Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy

Runners up:

NieR Replicant

Persona 5 Strikers

Guilty Gear Strive

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Runners up:

Life is Strange: True Colors

Resident Evil Village

Days Gone

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Sit Back and Relax

Farming Simulator 22

Runners up:

Unpacking

Potion Craft

Townscaper

Dorf Romantik

What are your thoughts on this year's Steam Award winners? Any egregious snubs, or did Steam users get it right this year?