Resident Evil Village Grabs The Steam Awards GOTY, Cyberpunk 2077 Awarded Best Story Game
A new year is upon us, and as usual, that means the winners of 2021's Steam Awards have been announced. The Steam Awards nominees and winners are voted on by Steam users, so they’re an interesting democratic look at what PC gamers were actually into the past year. This time around, Resident Evil Village nabbed GOTY, while games like Forza Horizon 5 (Best Visuals) and Cyberpunk 2077 (Best Story) also took home awards. You can check out the full lineup of winners, below.
Game of the Year
- Resident Evil Village
Runners up:
- Valheim
- New World
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Forza Horizon 5
VR Game of the Year
- Cooking Simulator VR
Runners up:
- Sniper Elite VR
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Blair Witch VR Edition
Labor of Love (Best Live Service)
- Terraria
Runners up:
- DOTA 2
- Rust
- No Man's Sky
- Apex Legends
Better With Friends
- It Takes Two
Runners up:
- Valheim
- Back 4 Blood
- Halo Infinite
- Crab Game
Outstanding Visual Style
- Forza Horizon 5
Runners up:
- Psychonauts 2
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Little Nightmares II
- Bright Memory Infinite
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Deathloop
Runners up:
- Inscyrption
- Twelve Minutes
- Moncage
- Loop Hero
Best Game You Suck At
- Nioh 2
Runners up:
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Age of Empires IV
- Battlefield 2042
Best Soundtrack
- Guardians of the Galaxy
Runners up:
- NieR Replicant
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Outstanding Story Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
Runners up:
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Resident Evil Village
- Days Gone
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Sit Back and Relax
- Farming Simulator 22
Runners up:
- Unpacking
- Potion Craft
- Townscaper
- Dorf Romantik
What are your thoughts on this year's Steam Award winners? Any egregious snubs, or did Steam users get it right this year?
Products mentioned in this post
USD 54.99
USD 24.99
USD 39.82
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter