iPhone 12 Features Could Include Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader

This year, Apple and Qualcomm finally buried the hatchet and thanks to the resumption of business relationships, the upcoming iPhones are expected to come with Qualcomm-made Snapdragon X55 5G modems, which can also be paired with the SoC maker’s Snapdragon 865 if phone manufacturers wish. That’s not all Apple is rumored to incorporate because if a new report is to go by, the chipmaker will also help the California-based giant add more to iPhone 12 features in terms of security.

Earlier Reports Indicate That Apple Reportedly Wants Face ID and in-Display Touch ID as Potential iPhone 12 Features

Apparently, Apple is planning to have a meeting with the Taiwanese company GIS next week to discuss the possibility of having an in-display fingerprint scanner as one of the iPhone 12 features in at least one future model. Apparently, the Cupertino giant will use Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint reader technology, with GIS reportedly working with the chipmaker to ensure that their collaboration helps to supply the necessary components in a timely fashion.

iPhone 12 Launch Rumored to Include Four Models, All Featuring OLED Screens and 5G Support

Qualcomm’s in-display fingerprint technology has already been employed by Samsung in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 family. Most other Android manufacturers, on the other hand, have tilted towards the optical variety. Unfortunately, Samsung is not satisfied with Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Sensor and thus it’s planning to use an optical sensor for its upcoming flagships. However, the chipmaker has announced a new version of its reader called 3D Sonic Max. It is 17 times larger than the previous generation, is faster, and it can also read two fingerprints at a time for improved security. If Apple wanted a way to up the iPhone 12 features, this one is one way of doing it.

In fact, Bloomberg reported about this feature, stating that some suppliers have proven to Apple that their technology is worthy of being used in an iPhone. Additionally, a previous estimate provided by Ming-Chi Kuo details that the upcoming iPhone will feature both Face ID and an in-display fingerprint sensor. That being said, both the new and previous reports also note that the timeline can get pushed to 2021. By that time, Qualcomm will likely deliver on its promise of churning out in-display fingerprint scanners that work across the entire display, an implementation that Apple also reportedly wants for the iPhone.

In recent years, Apple has received criticism from some consumers for not keeping up with its rivals when it comes to trending features. It seems that the company will take care of all those complaints in one complete swoop with exciting new iPhone 12 features. Just imagine, Face ID and in-screen Touch ID working in unison; how cool would that be?

If you wish to know more regarding the iPhone 12, do check out our detailed rumored roundup, which will be updated over time.

Source: Economic News Daily

