iPhone 14 Pro Models Reportedly Shipping With 256GB Storage for Base Variant, Top-End Version Could Be a 2TB One

Omar Sohail
Aug 10, 2022
Apple could get rid of the 128GB storage version for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with a fresh configuration forecast predicting the onboard memory getting an upgrade to 256GB.

Apple to Reportedly Retain the Same Storage for Regular iPhone 14 Models, Just Like the iPhone 13 Series

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could now feature double the storage compared to the base models of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to a report published by TrendForce. The new information claims that the premium models will also be sold in the 512GB and 1TB versions, though we reported earlier that a 2TB storage variant could be launched in September.

As smartphone cameras gain ‘pro’ features that take up a ton of space, and support for ultra-high-resolution videos, that internal memory could be used up in a snap, hence the need to equip the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with more NAND flash. 8K video recording support is already rumored to be present on all four models, so continuously capturing footage at the aforementioned resolution and at high framerates could quickly gobble storage like there is no tomorrow.

Unfortunately, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will not receive the same treatment as the higher-end models, with the base versions shipping with 128GB storage and slower, less efficient LPDD4X RAM. On the other hand, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are rumored to feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Strangely, TrendForce mentions that both ‘Pro’ models will feature a steel body, whereas multiple reports claim that Apple will switch to Titanium alloy this year.

The A16 Bionic remains exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the remaining two will sport the higher-binned version of the A15 Bionic. Another exclusive hardware choice is a 48MP main camera, with the regular iPhone 14 models touting a 12MP unit. The downside to all these upgrades arriving for the ‘Pro’ series is a potential price hike of up to 15 percent, making it an expensive purchase.

Then again, if you want the best of the best, you are required to pay for it. So will you pick the 256GB model, or do you plan on using more storage? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: TrendForce

