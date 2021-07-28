iPad mini 6 to Come WIth Existing Design, iPad Air 5 To Gain Dual-Lens Camera System

Back in April. Apple launched the new iPad Air 4 with an all-new design. It featured a boxier look and feel, similar to the iPad Pro models with a bigger display and slimmer bezels. Now, it is being reported that the next iPad Air model will feature a design similar to the third-generation iPad Pro. In addition, the source also cites that the iPad mini 6 and iPad 9 will not come with a new design. However, the iPad Air 5 is expected to gain a dual-lens camera system similar to the 'Pro' models.

iPad Air 5 to Feature Dual Camera Setup, iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9 Expected to Come WIth No Design Variations

According to the Japanese site Mac Otakara, the iPad mini 6 will not come with a new design. Previously, we have heard that the iPad mini 6 will gain a new design similar to the iPad Pro models with a bigger display and a boxier housing. The iPad mini is way overdue when it comes to design variations but the company has made the past several years with little to no changes. Henceforth, if the news has any credibility to it, we might see Touch ID in the Home button once again with improved internals.

Other than this, the iPad Air 5 is expected to bridge further gaps with the iPad Pro models, say sources familiar with the matter. The iPad Air 5 will feature a 10.9-inch display and the Touch ID button would still exist in the Power button on the side. However, it is stated that the fifth-gen of the iPad Air will feature a dual-lens camera setup at the back with a Wide and Ultra-Wide angle lens. In addition to this, there are chances that the iPad Air will house a LiDAR scanner, four speakers, and a 5G mmWave chip for enhanced connectivity.

In terms of performance, the iPad Air 5 will feature an A15 chip, but it is too early to speculate at this point. In terms of display, there have been several rumors pointing that an iPad Air-sized device will feature an OLED display. Since Apple has jumped to mini-LED with the iPad Pro models, it makes sense for the company to incorporate OLED displays in other iPad models. The source also states that the company could potentially keep everything the same in the iPad Air as it is now and only upgrades the internals, like a faster processor.

As for the iPad mini 6, both devices are said to feature the same design and the refresh will not arrive until 2022. The device could come with an A14 chip. Take note that the latest information pertaining to the iPad mini does not fall in line with past speculations from various sources. We are expecting a bigger display with slimmer bezels, a Touch ID in the Power button, and much more.

This is all there is to it, folks. Would you be interested in the next iPad mini model without a refreshed design? Let us know in the comments section below.