Apple Watch Series 7 Will Feature Slimmer Bezels, Upgraded Processor, and Improved UWB Technology

Apple is expected to launch a new Apple Watch Series 7 this year which will most likely feature a new design. In the past weeks, we have reported that Apple might potentially reduce the size of bezels with the Apple Watch Series 7. In addition to this, the entire chassis of the smartwatch will feature a boxier design as compared to the current Apple Watch Series 6. Now, we have more details to bolster earlier leaks.

Apple Watch Series 7 to Come in a New Design With Slimmer Bezels, Faster Processor, and Upgraded UWB Tech

The latest report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman coins that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature slimmer bezels with a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the cover. While this will enhance the user experience and how we use the Apple Watch, Apple might also be working on enhanced ultra-wideband technology. The technology will possibly be similar to the AirTag item finder.

Leaker Shares Alleged Images of iPad Mini 6 With Slimmer Bezels, Touch ID in Power Button, More

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is planning to refresh the line this year -- with a model likely dubbed the Apple Watch Series 7 -- by adding a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated screen, according to people with knowledge of the plans. For this year's model, Apple has tested thinner display borders and a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover. The new Watch is likely to be slightly thicker overall, but not in a way that's noticeable to the user.

Apple was also reportedly working on adding a new body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7 but it is likely that it will be pushed to 2022. In addition to this, watchOS 8 will also bring several new features to the upcoming model. Apple did not mention if the new unlocking features will be available on existing models or not.

Mark Gurman also previously highlighted that Apple is working on a more rugged Apple Watch model which will be oriented towards "extreme sports". He also stated that the model could launch in 2022. Furthermore, Apple is also looking to launch an updated Apple Watch SE model next year. While details on the Apple Watch SE are scarce, we will keep you guys updated on the latest.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.