Apple Will Launch the iPhone 13 Series in September with Faster 5nm+ Chip, Bigger Batteries, More

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series next month with a boatload of new additions on the inside as well as outside. Today, a Taiwanese research firm has highlighted what it expects from Apple's upcoming flagship smartphones.

There is a bevy of changes coming to the iPhone 13 series that did not make it through last year with the iPhone 12. For instance, a higher 120Hz refresh rate. This time around, Apple will potentially incorporate a panel with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz in order to save battery life. TrendForce's investigations coin that the iPhone 13 series will feature a more powerful 5nm+ chipset which will presumably be called the A15 Bionic. It will boast mmWave 5G in the US as well as other countries.

Other than this, the investigation also highlights that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models will be designed in a way that will save space internally. This will allow the company to add bigger batteries to the devices. Take note that all of these features have already been rumored for the forthcoming flagship iPhone models.

In terms of pricing, TrendForce states that the iPhone 13 series will cost users the same amount as it did last year. Since Apple is not changing much when it comes to the device's hardware, the company can potentially save manufacturing costs. The iPhone 12 models were announced in October of last year due to the unexpected pandemic situation. This time around, the company was prepared for any possible delays from day one. Henceforth, TrendForce believes that the company will return to its usual September release frame for the iPhone 13 series.

Lastly, TrendForce mentions that iPhone shipments would maintain growth in the third quarter of this year. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us regarding the launch of the iPhone 13 models.