iPad 9 Could Arrive This Year Sporting an iPad Air 3 Design; Could Be Cheaper & More Powerful Than iPad 8

The iPad 9 has been a part of the rumor waves for quite a while, with Apple expected to provide a powerful yet low-cost solution to the masses looking to get into the iPadOS ecosystem. However, where we believed that it would sport the same design as the iPad 8, a new report has a different expectation, as you’ll soon find out.

Display Size to Be Maintained at 10.2 Inches- Apple Won’t Transition to USB-C on the iPad 9

According to information published on the Japanese website Mac Otakara, the iPad 9 will sport the same 10.2-inch display as the iPad 8. However, the changes are expected in the design, with the iPad 9 reportedly sporting a thinner, lighter chassis, similar to the iPad Air 3. The report mentions that the thickness of the upcoming tablet will reduce to 6.3mm, and it should weigh around 460 grams.

In comparison, the iPad 8 weighs around 490 grams, so that would be a hefty reduction for a tablet of this size. Apart from that, Apple is expected to retain things like Touch ID, along with a Lightning port. If customers only expect a thinner and lighter design, why would they upgrade to the iPad 9? Well, all the magic lies in the chipset, and according to previous rumors, the upcoming slate will feature an A13 Bionic, the same silicon powering the 2019 iPhone 11 family.

Though the A12 Bionic running in the iPad 8 should be plentiful for countless users, if you demand the best performance without having to spend too much on an iPad, this will be the model you will likely look out for. It’s also possible that Apple ups the base internal memory from 32GB on the iPad 8 to 64GB on the iPad 9. It could also cost $299, making it $30 less expensive than its predecessor while touting more performance thanks to the A13 Bionic.

So when should we expect the iPad 9? One tipster believes it will arrive in H2, 2021, so let us keep our fingers crossed for a more capable and affordable tablet in the coming months.

News Source: Mac Otakara