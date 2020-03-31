Apple Now Allows you to Play ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ Videos on Windows

Apple has been gradually making it easier for everyone to use its services even if you're a Windows user. That's right, previously the company has published its iTunes and iCloud apps on the Microsoft Store, making it easier for iPhone and iPad users to transfer and access their personal data. Now, Apple has released new software for Windows to support ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ videos.

ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ Videos Can Now Be Played on Windows

The new software tool released by Apple will enable playback of ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ videos inside certain Windows 10 applications. At this point in time, the service is compatible with four Adobe applications which we will talk about later on. Do take note that the support currently rests in the beta stage. However, you can expect stable updates to the builds in the coming months.

Apple Shares Workaround to Fix Windows 10 Distorted Screen Bug on Macs With AMD Radeon Graphics

Apple will potentially release stable updates soon which will allow Windows 10 apps to play ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ. Other apps to support the shift could possibly include the video player apps in Windows 10. This is the first time Apple has released such a tool for another platform. We can expect Apple to further expand the support of its services in the future as well. At this point, the tool is available for these Adobe applications:

Adobe After Effects (Beta)

Adobe Media Encoder (Beta)

Adobe Premiere Pro (Beta)

Adobe Premiere Rush (Beta)

Right now, if you're a professional video editor working with the ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ videos, the new change from Apple is a welcome addition. The new format will allow easier playback and editing on Windows 10. It's good to see that Apple is finally releasing tools for cross-platform use. The company also released its online music streaming platform, Apple Music on Android, which marks one of the first jumps that Apple took.

We will share more details on the scenario so be sure to stay tuned in. Also, share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.