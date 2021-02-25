iPhone 13 Pro Concept Video Shows a Portless Design With Smaller Notch and Touch ID

Apple will announce its new iPhone 13 series later this year and the rumor mill keeps on heating up with details. Moreover, it's never too early to speculate what the next iPhone model might look like and what sort of features will it bring to the table. For one, we have iOS 15 to look forward to when we're talking about features. Other than this, we are anxiously waiting for new hardware enhancements that Apple might see fit with the iPhone 13. Now, a new iPhone 13 Pro concept video has emerged that shows a smaller notch, Face ID and Touch ID working together, and much more.

iPhone 13 Pro Concept Envisions a Portless Device With Touch ID, Smaller Notch, and More

There are a lot of expectations from Apple with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series. We're anticipating major improvements in terms of camera, reduction in notch size, and much more. Moreover, we have also previously heard that Apple might be looking to bring back Touch ID to add another layer of security other than Face ID, as shown in the iPhone 13 Pro concept video.

iPhone 13 Lineup to Feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G Modem, Not the Latest Snapdragon X65

With the launch of the iPhone X, Apple removed Touch ID in favor of Face ID. While there are mixed thoughts over both unlocking methods, the new iPhone 13 Pro concept envisions Touch ID and Face ID together. In the video, the creator shows Touch ID embedded in the Power button of the iPhone 13 Pro. Touch ID would really be appreciated in times like these where you have to wear a mask anywhere you go. Potentially, Apple could incorporate a fingerprint sensor under the display.

The most secure iPhone ever. Introducing iPhone 13 Pro. Say hello to the first iPhone with Face ID and Touch ID, a 120Hz ProMotion XDR Display, the A15 Bionic which is most powerful mobile chip ever, a new triple camera setup with Sensor Shift and Autofocus for the Ultra Wide Lens, iOS 15 out of the box, and even more…

Other than this, the iPhone 13 Pro concept video also shows an improved design with no ports and a smaller notch. The device is running iOS 15 and boasts performance from the next-generation A15 chip. In terms of camera, the module at the back features a 12MP wide-angle camera along with a 12MP telephoto lens. The cancer module is more or less the same with the same arrangement of cameras, flash, and the LiDAR scanner. Check out the video below for more details.

Apple will announce the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series later this year. There will be a whole lot of other improvements like a higher refresh rate display, better 5G capabilities, and much more, In my opinion, Apple needs to make the notch smaller since it has been the same size since it was first introduced. We will share more details on the iPhone 13 series as soon as we hear it.

