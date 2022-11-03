iOS 16 Update Broke Face ID For Some iPhone Users

A growing number of users are experiencing Face ID issues after updating their iPhones to iOS 16. Users have reported that their Face ID stopped working for them immediately after installing iOS 16. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Face ID Stopped Working For Some Users After Updating to iOS 16

At this point, the number of users affected by the issue is unclear. However, a Reddit thread that started two months ago shows a growing number of users who have reported that Face ID on their iPhone stopped working after updating to iOS 16. The original poster of the thread shares the error message that reads, "Face ID is not available, try setting up Face ID later."

A user took his iPhone to the Apple Store and the technicians claimed that it was a hardware fault. Another user wrote on the Apple community forum on October 27 that Face ID stopped working on his iPhone after updating to iOS 16.1. In addition, resetting the Face ID or rebooting the device did not help fix the issue. It was reported earlier in October that iOS 15.7.1 Release Candidate build was breaking Face ID for some users. However, Apple fixed the issue in the final release.

At this point in time, nothing seems to be working for users and Apple has not issued a statement. Apple's support page offers a series of steps if Face ID is not working on your iPhone or iPad. Take note that the instructions do not mention specific solutions for the issue. If there are any issues with the software, Apple will potentially release the fix in future updates of iOS 16.

We will keep you guys updated with the latest, so be sure to stick around, Are you experiencing issues after updating to iOS 16? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.