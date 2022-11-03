Menu
Company

iOS 16 Update Broke Face ID For Some iPhone Users

Ali Salman
Nov 3, 2022, 02:47 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Face ID issues after iOS 16 update

A growing number of users are experiencing Face ID issues after updating their iPhones to iOS 16. Users have reported that their Face ID stopped working for them immediately after installing iOS 16. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Face ID Stopped Working For Some Users After Updating to iOS 16

At this point, the number of users affected by the issue is unclear. However, a Reddit thread that started two months ago shows a growing number of users who have reported that Face ID on their iPhone stopped working after updating to iOS 16. The original poster of the thread shares the error message that reads, "Face ID is not available, try setting up Face ID later."

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Samsung Believes Apple Will Join the Foldable Market in 2024, but the iPhone Will Not Be the First Product in This Form Factor

A user took his iPhone to the Apple Store and the technicians claimed that it was a hardware fault. Another user wrote on the Apple community forum on October 27 that Face ID stopped working on his iPhone after updating to iOS 16.1. In addition, resetting the Face ID or rebooting the device did not help fix the issue. It was reported earlier in October that iOS 15.7.1 Release Candidate build was breaking Face ID for some users. However, Apple fixed the issue in the final release.

At this point in time, nothing seems to be working for users and Apple has not issued a statement. Apple's support page offers a series of steps if Face ID is not working on your iPhone or iPad. Take note that the instructions do not mention specific solutions for the issue. If there are any issues with the software, Apple will potentially release the fix in future updates of iOS 16.

We will keep you guys updated with the latest, so be sure to stick around, Are you experiencing issues after updating to iOS 16? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order