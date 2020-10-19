iPhone 12 Repair Costs Are Higher Than iPhone 11’s – ‘Other Damage’ Will Set Customers Back by $549

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to be officially released on Friday, October 23 and as much as customers would love to get their hands on Apple’s latest and greatest lineup, they have yet to hear about the repair costs, assuming they erroneously drop their handset on the unforgiving pavement. We have all the details prepared for you and here’s a synopsis of what you’re about to read on; be ready to pay a hefty sum for the latest models.

Screen Repair Costs Have Increased From $199 to $279

‘Out of warranty’ repair costs are $279, which is the amount as you would pay for the iPhone 11 Pro. If you have chosen AppleCare+ warranty, you’ll be paying the same $29. As for ‘Other damage’ costs, that figure is also unchanged from last year; you’ll be paying $549 for ‘out of warranty’ repairs, and just so you can’t make a comparison, the aforementioned price is just $50 short for the price of a brand new iPhone 11 and $50 higher than a new iPhone XR. So what exactly will you have to pay higher for the iPhone 12?

iPhone 12 Sales Could Be the Highest Since iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus Launch, According to Latest Report

The screen repair cost. For those that have ordered the iPhone 12, the display repair cost has increased from $199 to $279. This cost increase might be put into effect since Apple switched from LCD to OLED on the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, and that also means that ‘other damage’ cost has increased from $399 to $449. Fortunately, if you get AppleCare+, then those repair costs will only set you back by $29 for screen repairs and $99 for anything else.

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature the new Ceramic Shield that has been developed in collaboration with Corning. Apple claims that the new glass is tougher than any smartphone glass, and it provides four-times the crack resistance. After reading this description, our readers would probably be thinking that there’s no way the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro glass will break if dropped right? At the end of the day, Ceramic Shield is still glass and it will break if there’s sufficient impact, so always be careful when carrying your phone around.

You never know, it might be you who ends up paying a ludicrous amount to repair the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro, depending on which model you get.

News Source: Apple Support