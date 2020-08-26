iPhone 12 Pro Max Sports Same Notch; Settings Menu Reveals Enabling 120Hz Option for Faster, Smoother Experience

There have been various reports switching back and forth on their stance regarding 120Hz refresh rate support for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Now, the freshest of leaks has shown that even though the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature the same notch as its predecessors, it may sport one feature that the iPhone 11 Pro Max doesn’t have.

From the ‘Settings’ Menu, Users Might Be Able to Enable Adaptive Refresh Rate as Well

Thanks to the efforts of both EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach, images showing the iPhone 12 Pro Max notch size, as well as the Settings menu, have popped up. In both images, readers will be able to see an option to enable both the high refresh rate as well as an adaptive refresh rate. This can mean that despite the iPhone 12 lineup not being able to feature 120Hz driver ICs according to a previous report, the premium iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max may still be able to support a high refresh rate as a result of Apple sourcing the right components at the right time.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Leaked Camera Settings Show 4K 240FPS Slow-Mo, LiDAR Autofocus, Enhanced Night Mode and Several Other Options

Another exciting thing to see from the Settings menu is the option to enable an adaptive refresh rate. This means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will effortlessly be able to switch the 60Hz and 120Hz option depending on what kind of content is being shown on the display. Unfortunately, according to a previous report, none of the iPhone 12 models will have an LTPO display like the one the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sports, meaning that these screens won’t be highly efficient and won’t bring down their refresh rate values to absolute minimum levels to conserve battery life.

Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020

While the news of not being able to see LTPO technology might be disappointing for some, seeing these images certainly gives us high hopes that Apple might actually end up using high refresh rate OLED screens on both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Hopefully, users won’t be seeing any kind of display quality or user experience problems sprout as a result of using a 120Hz refresh rate on these models.

News Source: Twitter (EverythingApplePro)