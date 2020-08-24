iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Might Still Get 120Hz Displays, but Won’t Support LTPO Technology

There has been a boatload of rumors currently switching their stance on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max featuring 120Hz refresh rate displays. The last report mentioned that Apple lacked driver ICs necessary to enable the high refresh rate on its upcoming lineup, suggesting that all iPhone 12 models would ship with 60Hz OLED screens. Fortunately, one leakster wants potential customers not to lose hope.

iPad Pro-Like Promotion Is Already Being Tested on the iPhone 12 Pro Max

An update from Jon Prosser will give readers high hopes as far as 120Hz refresh rate displays on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are concerned. Of course, you’ll still have to spend more money on the premium models to experience this technology but the fact that Prosser even mentions it is something we should get excited about. However, inside the Twitter thread, he does mention that none of the iPhone 12 models launching later this year will support LTPO technology, an addition that’s present in Samsung’s premium handsets.

iPhone XR Won’t Be Discontinued After iPhone 12 Launch, Suggests Tipster but Will Most Likely Receive a Price Cut

However, Apple is said to incorporate this technology in future models, but it’s not confirmed when we’ll see it in action. In short, LTPO should be able to utilize 15 percent less battery, giving future iPhone models impressive levels of ‘screen on’ time. For now, even if the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will ship with 120Hz refresh rate displays, it looks like they’ll only be able to switch between the 120Hz and 60Hz values, unlike what the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are able to accomplish, allowing them to deliver significant battery endurance.

Don’t give up on 120hz on 12 Pro yet... — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 23, 2020

On the subject of high refresh rate displays arriving for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, not everyone will agree with Prosser, as one other tipster believes that 120Hz displays won’t be arriving before 2022, making it a significant wait, assuming it comes true of course. So, even though the leakster’s tweet delivers a modicum of hope, remember to treat it with a pinch of salt and we’ll be back with more updates in the future, so stay tuned.

News Source: Twitter (Jon Prosser)