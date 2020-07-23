iPhone 12 Models to Launch in Late October Due to Production Delays

Apple's iPhone 12 models are the company's most highly anticipated products to launch this year. However, due to the global health crises, it seems the launch this year will extend to late October as per a new report from Mac Otakara. The sources of the news were cited in the Chinese supply chain. if the news is anything to go by, we might see the iPhone 12 series launch more than a month later.

Apple's iPhone 12 Series to See a Delayed Launch in Late October, 5G Variants to Arrive in November

Previously, all modern iPhone models launched in recent times were unveiled during the first few weeks of September. This year, due to the global pandemic, the release will be pushed to late October due to production delays. This is not the first time we're hearing about the delayed launch of the iPhone 2020 iPhone.

Take note that Apple could potentially unveil the devices in September but launch may be set for later on in October. The whole scenario would be precedent of the iPhone XR launch as it was announced in September but launched later in October.

To be more precise, Mac Otakara cites that Apple's LTE models of the iPhone 12 will launch in October while the 5G models will be made available in November. The source has a mixed track record in the past pertaining to Apple's supply chain sources for the most part. Nonetheless, due to the global pandemic, we do expect the iPhone 12 models to arrive later than it is expected.

We are expecting four variants of the iPhone 12 this year. Two models will be the standard iPhone 12 variants with a screens sie of 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch while the iPhone 12 Pro variants will feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display. We will keep you guys updated in the latest, so do stick around.