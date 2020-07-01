Apple Reportedly Trying to Reduce iPhone 12 Delay; Final Assembly Could Be Pushed to October if Situation Persists

Apple is reportedly doing everything in its power to prevent any unnecessary delays concerning the iPhone 12 launch. Unfortunately, the latest info states that the upcoming iPhone series is facing serious mass production delays ranging between four weeks and two months due to postponements caused by factory lockdowns and workplace absences. If the situation isn’t improved in a timely manner, the report claims that the final assembly process could be delayed to early October, with an official launch taking place much later.

New Update From Report States Apple Is Less Likely to Push iPhone 12 Launch to 2021

A person familiar with the matter told Nikkei that further delays are possible.

“What the progress looks like now is months of delay in terms of mass production, but Apple is doing everything it can to shorten the postponement. There's a chance that the schedule could still be moved ahead. Some final iPhone assembly could be delayed to early October, and it wouldn't be surprising if there are further delays because there are still a lot of tests going on now and the final designs have not yet been locked down.”

Towards the end of March, it was rumored that Apple may have to introduce the iPhone 12 series in 2021 but the situation right now looks much better. Then again, things aren’t as positive as they appear, because a report from DigiTimes mentioned that shipping estimates for mmWave 5G iPhone 12 models have been reduced by 50 percent, most likely due to the ongoing production challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even Apple’s chip-making partner Broadcom stated that the iPhone 12 will be delayed this year, so there’s not a whole lot of confidence going around at this time. To recap, there are four models expected to arrive later this year, with the 5G models rumored to start from $649 and the 4G-only variants reportedly stamped with a $549 price tag.

Apple would likely be utilizing every resource at its disposal to make sure a September keynote is possible, and when that happens, we’ll be sure to provide our readers with timely updates, so stay tuned for more.

News Source: Nikkei