iPhone 12 Launch Delay Confirmed Again by Broadcom for October

Apple's iPhone 12 was previously reported to launch in October due to supply chain delays. Now, the news has come up again by Broadcom. We're expecting Apple to release four iPhone 12 models this year with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 being the smallest and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max being the largest. The iPhone normally launches in September but this time around, the company is experiencing a delay by a few weeks.

iPhone 12 Launch Might Happen in October, Reveals Broadcom Once Again

Today, Broadcom has confirmed that its increase of chip shipments will run into the final quarter of 2020 (via Reuters). Analysts believe that the chips belong to the iPhone 12 series. This suggests that Apple will be launching its highly-hyped iPhone models in October.

mmWave 5G Network Will be Exclusive to iPhone 12 Pro Max, Will Launch in Only Three Countries

Hock Tan, Broadcom's CEO stated a "major product life cycle delay" for a "large North American mobile phone" in June. While the company did not mention Apple directly, it does seem that the CEO was mentioning Apple. Apple's CFO, Luca Maestri also confirmed earlier this year that this year's iPhone will be released a bit later than the normal release cycle.

It was also previously rumored that Apple will launch the iPhone 12 first followed by the Pro models later on. The standard models will be launched in late September or early October while the iPhone 12 Pro models will launch later on by the end of the month. However, Apple did not mention the exact time frame for now, so we're only speculating at this point.

Broadcom earned one-fifth of its revenue from Apple in 2019 and the late shipments of its chips only suggests that the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed as well. There have been numerous reports that the flagship smartphones will be launched in October instead of September. The company is also expected to announce new Apple Watch Series 6 along with its highly anticipated AirTags and more.

We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so do stick around.