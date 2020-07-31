Apple Confirms the iPhone 12 Launch Will Be Delayed by a Few Weeks

Apple's earnings call for the third quarter of 2020 revealed some important details pertaining to the upcoming iPhone 12 series. It was previously reported that Apple will launch the iPhone 12 models in October. Now, the company's CFO Luca Maestri has informed that Apple is expected to release this year's iPhone a few weeks later than it usually does.

Apple's CFO Says the iPhone 12 Will be "Available a Few Weeks Later"

Luca Maestri stated that last year Apple starting selling the iPhones in September but this year, the supply will be "available a few weeks later." This is not the first time that we're hearing about the iPhone 12 launch delays. Just yesterday, we heard from Qualcomm that iPhone 12 models will be delayed due to supply. The company did not mention the name of the iPhone but simply said that there will be a slight delay of a "flagship phone launch" in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Latest iPhone 12 Pro Concept is Closest to the Real Deal Based on Leaks

Moreover, multiple other rumors have also suggested that the iPhone will not launch in September which is Apple's typical time frame to release the smartphone. Take note that Apple will introduce the iPhone 12 in September but the supply will be ready by October.

The iPhone 12 will be launched in four different models. The smallest model will feature a screen size of 5.4-inches and the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max model will feature a 6.7-inch display size. There are two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models but only one f the is the 'Pro' variant while the other will be the successor to the iPhone 11.

Other than this, the iPhone 12 series will also feature 5G capabilities and OLED panels. Apple will also add a LiDAR scanner to the mix which is similar to the one on the 2020 iPad Pro models. There will be a lot of other additions, so be sure to stay tuned in.