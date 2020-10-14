iPhone 12 Event Roundup: Here’s Everything Apple Announced at Its ‘Hi, Speed’ Event

Apple's latest iPhone 12 models are nothing short of wonderment and we can't wait to get our hands on it. While the iPhone 12 lineup was the company's big announcement, it did announce other products and accessories as well which you should definitely check out. If you missed the event, here's the iPhone 12 event roundup, detailing everything the company announced.

Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 12 Event - Roundup!

This time around, Apple's iPhone event was held virtually due to the ongoing health crises. The company took the stage and beautifully announced a handful of iPhone 12 models, its new budget smart speaker, and more. If you want to know more details, check out everything listed below from the iPhone 12 event as a roundup.

iPhone 12 Only Provides 2 Hours of Additional Video Playback Time When Compared to the Smaller iPhone 12 mini

New HomePod mini With Spherical Design and a $99 Price Tag

Apple is now offering a budget HomePod with enhanced features and a new design. The HomePod mini is now available at a $99 price tag that competes with offerings from Amazon and Google. It boasts seven tweeters and a 4-inch woofer. In addition to this, it boasts 360-degree audio with downward-facing woofers and passive radiators. It's almost half in terms of size when comparing against the original HomePod. It includes Siri voice commands, multi-profile support, stereo audio setup, and much more.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with OLED Display and 5G

The most highly anticipated iPhone to launch this year is the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. Both iPhone 12 models feature an OLED panel, 5G connectivity, 14 Bionic chips, and more. The new boxier design on both will please new buyers.

iPhone 12’s Ceramic Shield Front Cover Developed by Corning Is Said to Have Four-Times the Crack Resistance of Normal Glass

The smaller iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch display in contrast to the 6.1-inch on the standard model. The display features HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Face ID. Apple has also housed new 12MP cameras with the primary sensor getting OIS for better low light pictures and videos.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with LiDAR Scanner

It won't be an iPhone 12 event roundup without mentioning the iPhone 12 Pro series. The 'Pro' models are beasts when it comes to camera performance. Apart from the new design, the iPhone 12 Pro boasts a 6.1-inch display and the 12 Pro Max boasts the biggest 6.7-inch display for an iPhone. The panel is protected by the Ceramic Shield cover which is 4 times resistant to cracking.

As mentioned earlier, both iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max boast triple camera sensors on the back along with a LiDAR scanner. Apple will not ship the iPhone 12 models with EarPods or charger in the box in an attempt to minimize waste.

MagSafe Cases and Accessories

With the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple is bringing back MagSafe charging technology. It is a circular-shaped charger that aligns and connects with magnets on the iPhone 12. It supports wireless charging up to 15W which is the fastest wat to wireless;y charge the iPhone.

The iPhone 12 event roundup is bound to include new MagSafe accessories like the Silicon and Clear case, a MagSafe wallet that Attaches to the back of the iPhone 12, and MagSafe Duo, the company's dual charging mat for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

That's all there is to it, folks. What is our favorite announcement from the iPhone 12 event roundup? Let us know in the comments.