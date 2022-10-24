Menu
Download: HomePod Update 16.1 Released with Matter Support

Uzair Ghani
Oct 24, 2022, 03:23 PM EDT
HomePod 16.1 update released.

You can download HomePod and HomePod mini 16.1 software update with Matter support over the air right now.

Software Update 16.1 for HomePod and HomePod mini Arrives with Support for Matter - Download it Today

Today is a really exciting day for Apple software fans as Apple has opened up its floodgates once again and released iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 for download. In the midst of that noise, HomePod software update 16.1 was released as well.

In terms of features, HomePod software update 16.1 might not excite those who just use the smart speaker as a regular audio output device. But if you’re slightly invested in the smart home game, then you will be excited to learn that Matter support has been added with this release.

But, you also get the usual bug fixes and performance improvements with this release which is super duper nice. There’s nothing better than hardware with lesser and lesser bugs over time.

In order to download the latest update, you really don’t have to do anything at all since everything happens automatically in the background. However, you can still manually update to the latest build using your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Just launch the Home app, go to Home Settings then tap on Software Updates. You should see the 16.1 software update for your HomePod right here.

