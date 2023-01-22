Updated HomePod mini is Out of the Question for Now, Suggests Latest Report

Apple launched its full-sized HomePod last week which features more or less the same external design but a lot of changes on the inside. Externally, the only thing different is the midnight color and the illuminating top that resembles the HomePod mini. Since Apple has updated the full-size HomePod, users might be expecting to see an updated HomePod mini. According to the latest, Apple is not developing an updated version of the HomePod mini.

No HomePod mini update in the works, smart speaker to rock the same design and features

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple is currently not working on a HomePod mini. Apple announces the HomePod mini back in October 2020. The smart speaker featured an affordable price tag compared to the full-sized version but lacked some of the high-end features brought by the original HomePod. The company saw fit to discontinue the original HomePod almost two years ago without releasing an update. What this means is that the HomePod mini was the only smart speaker that Apple sold during this time.

After the debut of a new full-sized HomePod, many users started asking about an update to the mini model. But at this point, I don't believe that Apple is actively working on such as product. The latest HomePod doesn't include any major new functions that aren't already in the $99 mini, so there isn't an obvious reason to update the model. Sure, it would be nice to get more colors, a cheaper price, and better sound and microphones, but the real improvements probably need to be made on the back end — with Siri and app integration.

The new HomePod features numerous new additions as well as deductions. For instance, the smart speaker now features fewer tweeters and microphones. While users would argue against the sound quality, Apple mentions that there will be no difference in the listening experience. Apart from this, the new HomePod also features an S-series chip, U1 ultrawideband chip, a temperature and humidity sensor, and more. Take note that the sensors will be activated by Apple next week with the release of a new software update. The HomePod also features the same sensors and up until now, the sensors rested idly without a purpose.

