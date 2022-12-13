HomePod 16.2 Update Available for Download

HomePod also got a software update today and it brings the version up to 16.2. It does not add new feature.

HomePod Software Update 16.2 Arrives with Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

Packing bug fixes and performance enhancements, HomePod software update 16.2 is a must download for anyone with the OG HomePod or the new HomePod mini. Given the HomePod mini was released back in 2020, it feels strange calling it new, yet here we are.

Unlike the previous update which adds Matter support, the new ones focuses on fixing bugs only. If you rely on the HomePod or HomePod mini to serve as a hub for your HomeKit setup, it is highly recommended that you go ahead and install the update manually. You can do so by going to Home Settings in the Home app and then choosing the Software Update option from there.

You can update your HomePod or HomePod mini using your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

