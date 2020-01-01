It’s the start of the new year, and for those that don’t know, Apple is reportedly launching the iPhone 12 family with a radically changed design, even though earlier mockup evidence might not suggest so. However, the latest string of information provides insight regarding Apple’s plans, and for 2020, it looks like the iPhone 12 design might bear a full-screen display with no notch in sight.

Fresh Patent Suggests Apple Could Move Away From the Notch as Part of the iPhone 12 Design to Deliver Maximum Screen Real Estate

Thanks to evidence published by LetsGoDigital, the patent reveals that Apple may get rid of the notch, which debuted in 2017 with the iPhone X and may have given an unsightly feeling to some users. Regardless, it was a necessary move to house a bevy of sensors. According to the images shared by the publication that are associated with the patent, the iPhone 12 design has a clean front, with no evidence that the company will switch to a pop-up camera approach. Now there are two ways on how Apple could be able to achieve this design.

The Financial Year in Tech 2019: Highs, Lows, and Future Trends

Either Apple has figured out a way to hide all those sensors, as well as the front camera beneath the display to provide a notchless screen to future customers, or the company will switch to an in-screen fingerprint reader and get rid of Face ID. Both aren’t viable solutions for a company like Apple, because cameras embedded under the display compromise on image quality and getting rid of Face ID would feel like taking a step backward in technological developments. That being said, it’s possible the company houses all those sensors coupled with the front camera in that tiny top bezel.

You should also know that Apple has been rumored plenty of times to use both an embedded fingerprint sensor as well as Face ID, but that’s for models reportedly arriving in 2021 and not this year. Also, considering that Qualcomm has apparently made improvements to its 3D Sonic Max in-screen fingerprint reader and making it larger than the previous iteration, it’s possible that Apple taps the chipset maker for not just its Snapdragon X55 modem, but its security solutions too, so it will be interesting what features will arrive for future iPhone 12 models.

All in all, there are several possibilities to what Apple might choose as the official iPhone 12 design and like all products, some customers might not appreciate it, while others will sing nothing but praises. For now, do treat this information with a pinch of salt, and we’ll be back with more updates just for you guys.

Apple Rumored to Launch High-End ‘Gaming Focused’ Mac for 2020 for a Somewhat Reasonable Price

If you want to know more regarding the iPhone 12, do check out our detailed rumored roundup, which will be updated over time.

You might also like to check out:

Source: LetsGoDigital

Products mentioned in this post iPhone X

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.