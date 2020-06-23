iPad Pro With mini-LED Upgrade Could Launch in Late 2020, as Trial Production Reportedly Kicks Off

A 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED might launch in late 2020 if everything goes according to plan. Right now, a new report claims that trial production for the slate has kicked off. However, if there are roadblocks experienced in the production phase, then the actual launch could be pushed to next year.

LG Display Said to Provide mini-LED Screens for the Larger iPad Pro

With LG handling the delivery of the components, The Elec reports that Foxconn will be responsible for the final assembly. There have been reports talking about the iPad Pro with a mini-LED screen before too. One of them states that employing the use of mini-LED technology in future iPad models means Apple will be able to produce devices that are thinner, lighter, while also letting users experience some of the benefits of OLED tech, which range from high contrast and dynamic range.

2020 iMac With 24-inch Display, New Design, Expected in Q4 2020; No Word if It Will Sport Custom Apple Silicon

However, due to the complicated production process, the iPad Pro with mini-LED might also be delayed until 2021 according to the report. Previously, it was mentioned that the new iPad Pro would be delayed until next year as the complex design was making things difficult. We also believe that customers were hoping for new tablets this year, but Apple only gave us incremental upgrades in the form of the 2020 iPad Pro and called it a day.

Shortly after the official 2020 iPad Pro launch, Jon Prosser claimed that Apple will be introducing upgraded iPad Pro models armed with an A14X Bionic chip and support for 5G connectivity, but made no mention of mini-LED technology. He also didn’t confirm which 5G modem would be running in these versions, and that was alright at that time. However, there is a rumor making the rounds that the Snapdragon X60, not the Snapdragon X55 would be used in the iPhone 12 range. This rumor also suggests that the new iPad Pro models will be treated to the faster and efficient 5G modem, but it’s not confirmed at this point.

Though we wouldn’t blame you to get excited for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED arriving later this year, we’ll also advise you not to hold your breath for the launch. Instead, we’ll continue to update you with more news in the future, so stay tuned.

News Source: The Elec