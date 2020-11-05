iPad Pro’s mini-LED Production Rumored to Start From January 2021, Claims Tipster

It would have been an exciting revelation had the new iPad Pro models featuring Apple’s 5nm A14X Bionic would be unveiled in 2020. Unfortunately, with a previous report stating that the upgraded tablets are expected to arrive in Q1, 2021, followed by a tipster mentioning that mini-LED production will start from January of next year, we can all agree that we’ll have to wait a little while longer for the official announcement.

Earlier Rumors Claimed That Apple Has Started Mass Production of the A14X Bionic a Month Ago

An update from the tipster Komiya states that the mini-LED screen that will be a part of the upcoming iPad Pro will start production in January. It’s possible that the display technology’s trial run was successful because earlier, it was reported that the new tablet was delayed due to the complexity of the panel design. It should also be noted that till now, only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been rumored to receive the display upgrade, not the 11-inch model, so it’s unclear if Apple intends on upgrading its latest tablet or not.

Apple has tapped two mini-LED suppliers, Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect, both of which will be responsible for mass producing these displays, not just for the iPad Pro, but future MacBook models as well. This means that upcoming Apple Silicon MacBooks, including the 14.1-inch model are expected to ship with a mini-LED screen. Previously, the same tipster Komiya mentioned around a month ago that Apple started mass production of the A14X Bionic.

The production of the Mini LED panel for iPad Pro is going to start in January — Komiya (@KOMIYA45020228) November 4, 2020

Considering that all A14 Bionic orders were given to TSMC to be made using its 5nm technology, we’re certain this fulfillment will be carried out by the Taiwanese manufacturer as well. This update was also viewed in a positive light, as it gave hope to customers that the new iPad Pro models would be released in 2020. Sadly, this doesn’t appear to be the case right now, but that doesn’t mean potential customers will have to wait forever for its release.

If you open the latest Twitter thread, Komiya responds to a question, stating that the new iPad Pro would arrive in March. Whether or not Apple puts it up for sale immediately is something we aren’t aware of at this time, but we’ll continue to update you in the coming weeks.

