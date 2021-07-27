Apple’s iPad mini 6 is expected later this year with a fresh design, long overdue. This means the upcoming tablet will likely arrive with a bigger display size and slimmer bezels compared to the iPad mini 5, with a display analyst claiming that the screen will measure 8.3 inches.

Same Display Analyst Also Claims the Upcoming iPad mini 6 Will Not Feature a mini-LED Upgrade

According to Ross Young, who has been on-point with previous product predictions, states that the display size of the iPad mini 6 will increase to 8.3 inches. This will imply that the upcoming slate will maintain the same footprint as its predecessor, but it will have thinner bezels. To remind you, the iPad mini 5 featured a 7.9-inch screen and touted a physical home button.

Does this mean that the iPad mini 6’s slimmer bezels will cause the home button to be removed? Most certainly, but we believe Apple will take the same route with this tablet model as it did with the iPad Air 4. If you remember, the iPad Air 4 too, does not feature a home button, with Apple having moved the fingerprint reader and embedded it in the power button.

Grew from 7.9" due to narrower bezels and removal of Home button. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 26, 2021

Sadly, this little change means that the iPad mini 6 will ship without Face ID, but Apple has plans to incorporate all of its products, including Macs, with facial recognition. However, that transition will take some time to complete. Like the iPad Air 4, we should expect a USB-C port, but according to a previous rumor, the smaller tablet will be more powerful since it will feature Apple’s A15 Bionic, which is the same SoC reported to be found in the iPhone 13 series.

Unfortunately, potential customers who were eyeing the iPad mini 6 because it would have a mini-LED upgrade will be disappointed. Ross Young previously stated that no such upgrade is arriving for the tablet, and it makes sense because Apple did not introduce it to the iPad Air 4. Overall, we should have a great product on our hands, and like always, we will update you on the latest, so stay tuned.

