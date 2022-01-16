iPad Air 5 With A15 Bionic, 5G Support, Upgraded Camera & More Coming in ‘Spring 2022’

Apple’s iPad Air 4 launched back in 2020, and whatever features or additions you believed were missing from the tablet are expected to find their place in the upcoming iPad Air 5, which is said to launch in Spring later this year, according to a new report.

A ‘reliable’ source in China has informed Mac Otakara that the iPad Air 5 will retain the same housing like its predecessor. This means that the updated slate will ship with slimmer bezels but without Face ID. There is expected to be a side-mounted power button with Touch ID integrated, so those who do not really miss facial recognition will find this security feature helpful. Retaining the same chassis for the iPad Air 5 will save production costs for Apple, helping the company target a decent price range for customers.

As for the upgrades, the report states that the iPad Air 5 will get 5G support, a feature that was desperately missed on the iPad Air 4, especially since the iPad mini 6 had it. In addition, we can expect to see the A15 Bionic powering the tablet’s innards, and it will be a step-up compared to the A14 Bionic. Aside from that, the report says that an upgraded 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera with Center Stage support would be added.

Unfortunately, the rear camera may remain the same, meaning a single sensor at the back. Previously, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that the 2022 iPhone SE would see a launch in March or April. Assuming his unveiling predictions match that of Mac Otakara’s, the iPad Air 5 could also materialize during the same period. Just like past announcements, we believe Apple will push through with a press release instead of hosting an entire event for a product unveiling such as this.

