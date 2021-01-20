iPad mini 6 With in-Screen Touch ID, iPad Air 4-Like Bezels and New Camera Placement Shown in Latest Render Gallery

The iPad Air 4 was introduced to us in 2020, but unfortunately, Apple wasn’t keen on releasing the successor to the iPad mini 5. Fortunately, it looks like the iPad mini 6 will materialize this year, and we’re already expected to see a wide range of improvements, especially when it comes to the design. A fresh set of renders may have an idea of what the upcoming tablet will look like, so let us dive into those details quickly.

iPad mini 6 Could Be the First Device From Apple to Feature a Punch-Hole Camera, at Least According to the Renders

Pigtou previously showed the new 2021 iPad Pro renders, and while it looks similar to the 2020 iPad Pro, the iPad 6 mini doesn’t share any traits like that. The new set of images reveal that the iPad mini 6 will sport slimmer bezels than the iPad mini 5. The upcoming tablet was said to sport a higher screen-to-body ratio in a previous report, with the display size increased to 8.4 inches. However, despite the bezels reduction, the slate won’t get Face ID.

Instead, according to these renders, Apple will incorporate in-display Touch ID, the same biometric feature reported to debut on the iPhone 13 lineup. As you can see in the images, there is a small authentication area, and when that part recognizes your fingerprint, it will give the user access to the home screen. Coming to the dimensions, given below are details taken from the website in translated form.

“The tablet is now 203.2mm tall, 134.8mm wide and 6.25mm thick. The screen is approximately 195mm x 126.6mm, corresponding to 9.15 inches according to our calculations.”









There is no word on the internal specifications, but since the iPad Air 4 features an A14 Bionic, we believe that the iPad mini 5 will also be treated to the same silicon. Since there’s not much information related to the iPad mini 6’s design, we strongly advise our readers to treat these renders with a pinch of salt for now. A previous report mentioned that Apple would reportedly launch the new tablet during March, so let us see what kind of design we get.

