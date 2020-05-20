iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular, A12 Bionic & More Is Now $135 Cheaper on Amazon [New Price Is $394]

Last year, Apple unveiled the iPad mini 5 armed with an A12 Bionic SoC to deliver unrivaled performance in the tablet space. Since then, this slate has seen several discounts over the course of a few months. Usually, the iPad mini 5 costs $529 but on this occasion, a $135 discount means this model is down to just $394. What makes the deal even sweeter is that this isn’t just the ‘Wi-Fi only’ model, but the ‘Wi-Fi + Cellular’ model.

The iPad mini 5 also comes with 64GB of onboard storage, and that’s plentiful for installing multiple apps. Another thing to love about the iPad mini 5 is that it not only boasts a lot of power thanks to the A12 Bionic, but its battery life is spectacular too. Apple claims that the tablet delivers up to 10 hours of battery life, which is more than what your average notebook is able to provide. Also, for comparison purposes, the SoC powering the iPad mini 5 is the same as the one running in the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

If you value portability, performance, and a discount, all at the same time, then there’s no way you should ignore this deal.

